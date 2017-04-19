Latest News from Vulture

25 mins ago

Fargo Season-Premiere Recap: Game Over

Welcome back to the world of Fargo, a place where crime most certainly does not pay.

11:11 p.m.

If You’re In Miami-Dade County, Take the Street Now Named in Honor of Moonlight

Moonlight Way runs past Liberty City’s African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.

11:00 p.m.

Underground Recap: Heart of Glass

A terse and tense episode heightens the risk for everyone’s path to freedom.

10:30 p.m.

Archer Recap: An Idiot’s Prison Break

“Jane Doe” is a bright omen for the season.

10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Little Foxes With a Switch-’Em Up Twist

Cynthia Nixon and Laura Linney trade off the lead roles.

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Hag Harbor

The Housewives don’t seem to enjoy each other’s company at all.

9:09 p.m.

Jay Z’s Six-Part Docuseries Race Heads to National Geographic Channel

Race joins Jay Z’s other documentary projects Time: The Kalief Browder Story and Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.

9:00 p.m.

Shots Fired Recap: What About Arlen?

The true villain of Shots Fired finally emerges.

8:08 p.m.

Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon to Star in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451

It was a pleasure to cast.

7:03 p.m.

Saoirse Ronan, a Hero, Intentionally Misspelled a Tattoo She Gave to Ed Sheeran

The “Galway Grill” is now open for business on Sheeran’s right arm.

6:28 p.m.

Chewing Gum Has the Best Bad Sex on Television

In praise of the show’s gross, weird, and bizarre sexual encounters.

6:19 p.m.

Watch Patton Oswalt Discuss His Late Wife’s Hunt for the Golden State Killer

Patton Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara, was investigating the case at the time of her death.

6:09 p.m.

After a Solo Instrumental Career and a Björk Collaboration, Arca Finds His Voice

“We’re all just mutations, and I think that each mutation should be celebrated.”

6:06 p.m.

Anne Hathaway Speaks Frankly About Being ‘Scared’ of Trusting Female Directors

“When I get a script, when I see a first film directed by a woman, I have in the past focused on what was wrong with it.”

5:51 p.m.

Fargo Creator Noah Hawley Explains Why Ewan McGregor Is Playing Two Characters

“Whatever empathy you have for the underdog you probably also carry some of it over to rooting for the older brother.”

5:32 p.m.

Girls: The Stories Behind the Final Season’s 8 Best Musical Moments

Lena Dunham personally called Tracy Chapman to ask for permission to use “Fast Car.”

5:13 p.m.

Kathryn Bigelow Has a Fascinating Cult-Cinema Past

▶️ Kathryn Bigelow: Vampire-Western director?

5:08 p.m.

Captain Marvel Finds Its Directors, and One of Them Is Female

The duo was behind Half Nelson, which earned Ryan Gosling his first Oscar nomination.

4:52 p.m.

A Life-Size Sequel With Tyra Banks Is Officially Coming to Freeform

No Lohan, though.

4:39 p.m.

Watch the Ever-So-Moody Trailer for Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger

The upcoming Freeform series stars two troubled teens with superpowers.