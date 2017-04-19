Whether you’re going on a trip to the beach, or reminiscing about how that one trip to the beach changed your life forever, opt for the scenic route and take Florida’s brand-new Moonlight Way. In honor of director Barry Jenkins and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney – both native Liberty City residents – Miami-Dade County renamed the section of Miami’s Northwest 22nd Avenue between 61st Street and 66th Street for the pair’s Best Picture-winning film. The Miami Herald points out that Moonlight Way runs past Liberty City’s African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, McCraney’s artistic home, a location that makes a cameo in the film and another stop on your Moonlight-themed summer vacation. The final stop? Oh, you better believe it’s the beach.
If You’re in Miami-Dade County, Take the Street Now Named in Honor of Moonlight
