What better movie to watch on your gigantic parlor wall-sized screen? Hot on the heels of Hulu’s impending The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO is similarly loading its upcoming adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 futuristic dystopian novel with star power. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael B. Jordan has been cast as Fahrenheit 451’s protagonist, Montag, a “fireman” who questions his book burning career after stealing and reading one of the forbidden tomes. Shannon will portray Beatty, Montag’s fire captain and advisor, who attempts to persuade Montag to accept the wisdom of book burning in an era dominated by censorship and war. Director Ramin Bahrani, who previously directed Michael Shannon in 99 Homes, will co-write the screenplay with Amir Naderi. Read the book while you still can! Or else the movie is probably going to spoil it for you.
Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon to Star in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451
