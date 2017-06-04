Michael Caine Has an Interesting Analogy for Why He Was in Favor of Brexit

Michael Caine, an all-around delightful Cockney chap and noted glasses icon, has revealed that he voted in favor of Brexit last year. While the U.K.’s decision to withdraw from the European Union was deemed both controversial and surprising at the time, Caine’s reasoning was pretty simple, really: It was all about that sweet, sweet freedom. “I voted for Brexit. What it is with me, I’d rather be a poor master than a rich servant,” he explained to Sky News. “It wasn’t about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom.” Freedom, baby! Overall, he feels very confident about his country’s decision. “Politics is always chaotic,” he added. “In politics, you’re always going into areas you’ve never been before, so you’re going to get lost and then you’re going to find your way, and then it’ll be all right.” Coogan, Brydon — start your Brexit-centric impression engines.