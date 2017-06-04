Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Movie Review: Colossal Finds a Monstrous Metaphor for Female Empowerment

A giddy rom-com of debauchery slowly transforms into a grim psychodrama about a woman’s loss — and recovery — of power.

24 mins ago

Legendary Insult Comedian Don Rickles Dead at 90

He was known as “Mr. Warmth” for his curmudgeonly style.

2:19 p.m.

Margaret Atwood Hints at Future Handmaid’s Tale Material in Extended Audiobook

Turns out there were some questions at the Twelfth Symposium on Gileadean Studies.

2:00 p.m.

Drag Race Star Almost Performed at Pulse the Night of the Orlando Shooting

“One of my friends died in that incident.”

1:56 p.m.

Maybe John Mayer Could Learn Something From Game of Thrones

Is he just doing it on purpose at this point?

1:34 p.m.

Terrence Malick Might Shoot His Movies From Scripts From Now On

“As a movie director, you always feel with a script that you’re trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.”

1:16 p.m.

Gorillaz’s New Song Inspires Hope in Political Despair

“Something out the country / Fear is about to change it all.”

1:14 p.m.

Michael Caine Has an Interesting Analogy for Why He Was in Favor of Brexit

“I’d rather be a poor master than a rich servant.”

12:51 p.m.

See a Trailer for Netflix’s Special One-Man Show About Rodney King

Roger Guenveur Smith calls Rodney King the first reality-TV star.

12:45 p.m.

Moonlight and This Is Us Will Compete in MTV’s Revamped Movie and TV Awards

Best tearjerker.

12:38 p.m.

Which First-Look Photo From Netflix’s GLOW Is the Most ’80s?

Alison Brie is working that spandex.

12:24 p.m.

You Won’t Find a Better Metaphor for Alcohol Than What Anne Hathaway Told Us

▶️ Who is the real monster here?

12:11 p.m.

Star Wars IX Screenwriter Is Suing His Ex Over Entourage-Related Threats

Derek Connolly’s ex allegedly made a references to “Entourage S7 E7.”

11:31 a.m.

Donald Trump Once Pitched a TV Show That Would Be Like Dynasty, But About Models

The Tower would be about models living in a skyscraper.

10:41 a.m.

Movie Review: Your Name Is a Poignant Body-Swapping Tale

Animator Makoto Shinkai comes into his own with this story of time, memory, and loss.

10:34 a.m.

Nonbinary Billions Star Asia Kate Dillon Questions Emmy Actor/Actress Divide

“I’d like to know if in your eyes ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ denote anatomy or identity and why it is necessary to denote either in the first place?”

10:01 a.m.

Catastrophe Season 3 Trailer: How Do Fools Stay in Love?

Coming to Amazon April 28.

9:47 a.m.

Sam Bee Says Only Wishful Thinkers See Ivanka As ‘Your Secret Progressive Buddy’

Ivanka has a history of loyally pushing her father’s agenda.

8:58 a.m.

Rick and Morty Recap: Ghoulish Overkill

If the Rick of the end of this episode is to be believed, things are about to get dark.

8:29 a.m.

Jessica Brown Findlay on Harlots, Why the Media Won’t Let Her Escape Lady Sybil

“People shouldn’t be being tied down to one role based on their gender or their sexuality.”