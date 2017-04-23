Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michael Moore, a political prophet for our modern times, loves to predict things about Donald Trump. He thinks the new U.S. President is going to get everyone killed; he believes Trump will absolutely build a border wall and ban all Muslims. (Lest we forget, Moore also wrote a prescient essay that predicted Trump would win.) Anyhow, Moore is back on the offensive and predicting another pressing matter on the minds of many citizens, specifically, when will Trump get impeached and kicked out of the White House for good? For those looking for an optimistic answer, you’re not going to love his thoughts. “I would say some time in the middle of his second term,” he explained at a Tribeca Film Festival screening when asked about impeachment. “I think the equation is simple. It’s the American equation. Dumb down the population and make them ignorant and stupid. Ignorance leads to fear, fear leads to hate. Trump knew that part of the equation really well. And hate leads to violence.” Moore also encouraged people to not easily give into fear if (and when) a terrorist attack plagues the country once again:



We’re hours, months, weeks away from our own Reichstag fire. When that happens, I really encourage people to not get on board the fear train, the terrorist train, the war train, whatever Trump will do. There will more than likely be some kind of terrorist act in this country. I fear that he will use that to such an awful extent. We have to fight that when it happens and not be afraid to fight it.