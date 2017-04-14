Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

James Gray Is One of Our Most Acclaimed Directors, But He Can’t Afford a House

“People assume that because I’m a director, I make tons of money. I am struggling financially.”

21 mins ago

Pinpointing the Most Iconic Girls Moments

What were the scenes, lines, and shots that defined the show?

10:00 a.m.

All of the Possible Twist Endings for the Girls Finale

This is HBO after all.

9:42 a.m.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Officially File for Divorce

Goodbye, Bennifer 2.0.

9:00 a.m.

Everything We’ve Learned About Dom Toretto in 8 Fast and Furious Movies

A primer on that human wrecking ball with a code.

9:00 a.m.

All of Hannah Horvath’s Love Interests on Girls, Ranked

For all the talk of how sexually explicit Girls can be, Hannah certainly didn’t hook up with that many people.

8:57 a.m.

Riverdale Recap: 16 Candles

We’ve only explored the very tip of Archie’s iceberg of mommy issues.

8:32 a.m.

The Truth About the Guggenheim’s Golden-Toilet Artist

You can now see the Maurizio Cattelan documentary.

8:05 a.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: Experiencing Some Turbulence

This episode is very, very good.

7:55 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Defying Defiance

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn have screen chemistry so phenomenal, Shonda Rhimes tilted the entire show in their direction.

1:39 a.m.

Minnie Driver Would Really Like to Be in the Will & Grace Revival, Thanks

Lorraine Finster will ride again, if Minnie Driver has any say.

12:42 a.m.

Harry Styles’s Self-Titled Debut Solo Album Gets a Release Date

Harry Styles shall give us Harry Styles on May 12.

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Thankfully, Some Fun With Fun With Flags

In the absence of a fresh or funny story line, we at least get some of the show’s best recurring bits.

Yesterday at 11:22 p.m.

Jay Pharoah Opens Up About His SNL Firing: ‘They Put People Into Boxes’

“Fans show up to my shows and say, ‘Fuck SNL.’”

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

Strap In: Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Is Finally Here

Drop. Everything. It’s. Time.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Oslo Crackles With Drama, and Gives Peace a Chance

The facts are undeniable, yet it’s hard to believe that history will agree with the conclusions.

Yesterday at 9:08 p.m.

Listen to TLC’s Nostalgia-Laced New Song ‘Way Back’

T-Boz and Chilli are back, finally.

Yesterday at 7:23 p.m.

Dustin Lance Black Makes a Promposal to Get Elle Fanning in His Next Movie

She’s his teenage dream … for telling stories about the power of surrendering yourself to love.

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

SNL Writer Reveals the Origins of the Best Sketch of the Season

It all started in El Salvador.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Jeff Varner’s Outing of Trans Contestant Zeke Smith on Survivor Was Despicable

This is a low point in reality-television history.