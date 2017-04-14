Despite the fact that her current employer is ABC and not NBC, Speechless star and amazing-hair haver Minnie Driver told the L.A. Times today that she “will die” if she’s not included in this fall’s Will & Grace reboot at the Peacock. Fans of the beloved eight-season-long sitcom will recall that Driver appeared as Karen’s estranged husband Stanley’s mistress, Lorraine Finster. Asked what she’d like to see her character get up to, Driver took a relaxed attitude: “There’s nothing I wouldn’t do,” she said, in a rather Finster-y fashion. “There’s nowhere Lorraine Finster couldn’t have gone,” Driver added. A chance to see Mullaly and Driver wreak some havoc near or on each other sounds just fine to us. Hear that, writers room?