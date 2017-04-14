Vinyl: There and Back Again

Vinyl had quite the heyday. In 1948, Columbia came out with the 12-inch long-playing (LP) 33 1/3 -rpm micro-groove vinyl record. The following year, RCA introduced the seven-inch 45-rpm vinyl “single” (although the earliest iterations could hold up to 8 minutes of music). Singles peaked in 1973 and LPs did so in 1978, although vinyl didn’t lose its top spot to cassette tapes until 1983.

And, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that vinyl’s back. In fact, it’s been rising year-over-year for over a decade – 2016 saw over 13 million units sold, accounting for 11% of physical album sales.