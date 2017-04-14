If you’re old enough to appreciate the Steven Spielberg-ness of Stranger Things’s kid-focused sci-fi adventure, and nerdy enough to have spent your Saturdays trying to tape every Mystery Science Theater 3000 rerun off the Sci-Fi Channel, prepare to lose the next 48 hours of your life. Jonah Ray and MST3K’s sassy lil’ bots are back in new iteration of Mystery Science Theater 3000, released today on Netflix. Hopefully hearing them poke fun at David Harbour’s Police Chief Jim Hopper as he slowly, and disgustingly, chain-smokes through his morning routine will transport you back to a younger, more innocent time in your life, or, at the very least, convince you to never smoke shirtless in front of robots again.