14 seconds ago

Fyre Festival Co-Organizer Admits His Team Wasn’t ‘Experienced Enough’

“There wasn’t water or sewage. It was almost like we tried building a city out of nothing.”

1 min ago

Netflix Hacker Leaks 10 Orange Is the New Black Season Five Episodes

The responsible party also claims to have unreleased content from ABC, Fox, and more.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Drag Race’s Cynthia Lee Fontaine on Having ‘No Regrets’ About Season Nine

“If I win back to back on Miss Congeniality, I’ll be more than grateful.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: The Blame Game

What’s the deal with Farrah Moan?

Yesterday at 8:09 p.m.

Some Canadian Schools Have Banned Discussion of 13 Reasons Why

Some district leaders are worried the show glamorizes suicide.

Yesterday at 7:07 p.m.

Catastrophe Recap: What Do You Do If Your Kid Sucks?

In this episode of Catastrophe, Rob is a man unraveling.

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

Dear White People Recap: The Ballad of Coco and Sam

Logan Browning and Antoinette Robinson are terrific in this episode.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

John Boyega Is Spending His Star Wars Money on Some Heinous Interior Design

He has knight figurines at the ready to serve you toilet paper.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Ellen DeGeneres Looks Back on Her Coming-Out Episode on its 20th Anniversary

Ever wonder why it was called “The Puppy Episode”?

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

Gorillaz’s Humanz, and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Feist’s Pleasure to Gorillaz’s Humanz, here’s a selection of new, recently released albums worth checking out.

Yesterday at 4:32 p.m.

Isn’t It Weird the Logo in The Circle Looks Just Like Uber’s?

Even weirder: The movie’s version seemingly came first.

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

Dear White People Recap: The Obama of Winchester University

“Chapter III” is all about Troy Fairbanks.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Vito Acconci, 1940–2017

He was the art world’s man in black, our mysterious you-want-it-darker Vito di Milo.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

Famous Guests Were Reportedly Warned Not to Go to Fyre Festival in Advance

“They called all the A-list names and the modeling agencies and told them not to come.”

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Where to Stream Jonathan Demme’s Movies

The late director of The Silence of the Lambs, Philadelphia, and Rachel Getting Married had a remarkable body of work.

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

Ja Rule’s Fyre Fest Is the Breaking Point for Luxury Festival Experiences

There’s a comfort ceiling, and with Fyre’s disaster showing, it may have been reached.

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

On Humanz, Gorillaz Face the Reality of Donald Trump

The twisted future Gorillaz imagined pretty much came true.

Yesterday at 3:21 p.m.

Gideon Glick on Closing Significant Other and Getting Millennials to See Plays

“I have my own partner, my boyfriend, but Significant Other has been my other partner in this for these last couple of years.”

Yesterday at 3:06 p.m.

A Roseanne Revival Is in the Works With the Original Cast

There’s a bidding war over where the show would end up, with Netflix and ABC both vying for it.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

Marque Richardson on Dear White People, Barry Jenkins, and Reggie’s Big Episode

“It was impossible to play this character and go back home and put my blinders back on.”