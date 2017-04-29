A hacker has reportedly carried out a threat to leak episodes of Orange Is the New Black’s upcoming fifth season to piracy networks. According to Variety, the hacker has claimed to release 10 of the show’s 13 new episodes to Pirate Bay. The leak comes after the hacker, who goes by “thedarkoverlord,” announced it would occur if Netflix did not meet set demands. Of publishing the files, “thedarkoverlord” reportedly said, “It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix. You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was.” The hacker also purports to have additional unreleased content from ABC, Fox, National Geographic, and IFC and says, “And to the others: there’s still time to save yourselves. Our offer(s) are still on the table — for now.” Season five of Orange Is the New Black is still set to drop on June 9.