You might have thought the Alien franchise was going wipe its hands of gloomy philosophizing after Prometheus. A new “prologue” to Alien: Covenant is here to tell you you’re wrong. The two-and-a-half-minute clip picks up with Noomi Rapace’s Elizabeth Shaw and Michael Fassbender’s robot David after the end of the prequel, as they head to the Engineer homeland in hopes of meeting their makers. Too bad the clip cuts away right as David looks out over the new planet. Maybe we’ll find out what happened next in Alien: Covenant. More likely, we’ll have to wait for the sequels Ridley Scott is already planning to do, one of which will just be him standing in front of a plain background explaining everything.