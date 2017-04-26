Latest News from Vulture

24 mins ago

What Happens When Twee Bible The Believer Moves to Las Vegas

Dave Eggers and Carrie Brownstein visit the literary magazine’s glitzy new home.

3:59 p.m.

New Alien: Covenant Prologue Jumps Back to the End of Prometheus

Noomi Rapace and Michael Fassbender go on a little space trip.

3:06 p.m.

Alexis Bledel As Ofglen in The Handmaid’s Tale Is the Role She Was Born to Play

The actress reveals new depths as Ofglen.

2:31 p.m.

M. Night Shyamalan Announces Glass, a Sequel to Both Split and Unbreakable

The interconnected Shyamalan universe lives.

2:07 p.m.

Cars Creative Director Ponders Whether the Cars Killed All the Humans

Rise of the Planet of the Cars.

1:45 p.m.

Star Trek Is Facing Its Biggest Political Challenge Yet

▶️ “We’re human beings with the blood of a million savage years on our hands… But we can stop it.”

1:43 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale: The Key Changes Between the Book and the TV Show

Every major way the Hulu show departs from Margaret Atwood’s novel.

1:42 p.m.

Macaulay Culkin Plays a Crucified Kurt Cobain in a Father John Misty Music Video

Of course this is a music video for Father John Misty.

11:43 a.m.

How Animators Created That Intense Rogue One Space Battle

▶️ Our Behind the Movies series investigates that memorable collision from the end of Rogue One.

11:38 a.m.

Looking Back on The Ultimates, the Most Uncomfortable Superhero Story Ever Told

It was a comics series that changed its genre and is more relevant than ever.

11:21 a.m.

Silence of the Lambs Director Jonathan Demme Dead at 73

He died of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease.

10:56 a.m.

Samantha Bee Hasn’t Checked Her Twitter Mentions Since Election Night

“That night, at about 10 o’clock, I could not believe what I was seeing in my mentions.”

10:53 a.m.

How Netflix’s Dear White People Unintentionally Captured Life Under Trump

Filmmaker Justin Simien appears on Good One to talk about his show’s timeliness.

10:43 a.m.

Ross Butler Is Leaving Riverdale, Which Probably Means More 13 Reasons Why

The show will recast Archie’s iconic rival Reggie.

10:00 a.m.

In Sleight, Dulé Hill Finally Gets His Chance to Play Bad

“Onstage I’ve been able to play characters who are a little more unsavory, but never on film. When this came along, I jumped at it.”

9:53 a.m.

Johnny Depp Says He Spent $5 Million on a Cannon for Hunter S. Thompson’s Ashes

Depp is currently engaged in a legal battle with his former business managers.

8:00 a.m.

One Week and a Day Is an Unusual Comedy About Grieving

The loss of one’s child — the most devastating event in this world — has rarely been depicted as strangely as in this Israeli film.

6:51 a.m.

The Flash Recap: Back to the Future

Barry travels to the future, but doesn’t get what he hopes for.

1:44 a.m.

‘Donald Trump’ Delivers Counterpoint to Trevor Noah’s ‘Fake News’ on Daily Show

Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik has ideas about the border wall.

12:30 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Series-Premiere Recap: Under His Eye

A dystopian vision designed to feel chillingly on the cusp of possibility.