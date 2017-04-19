If the one who has the last word wins the fight, present Nicki Minaj with her trophy. Now that the war between her and Remy Ma has seemingly de-escalated, Nicki is taking one more victory lap in the video for her “Shether” rebuttal, “No Frauds.” Considering Remy Ma came for Nicki’s crown with a double diss, Minaj flew all the way to London to reclaim it by ascending to the Queen’s throne. (If only just to keep Elizabeth’s seat warm for her.) Of course, Lil Wayne and Drake join Nicki for her reign — reuniting for their first video together since “Only” — but there’s a surprise guest among Nicki’s court guaranteed to enrage Remy: her Love & Hip-Hop co-star and ex-friend Rashidah “Rah” Ali. Rah makes a sneaky cameo timed to Nicki’s line “Rah took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Rah / Left the operating table, still look like nah,” referencing plastic-surgery rumors. It’s all royally ruthless. Long live Queen Nicki.

