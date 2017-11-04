In this new teaser for Netflix’s upcoming fifth season of Orange Is the New Black, the inmates at Litchfield Penitentiary are still subjected to a byzantine system of laws beyond their control, none more salient than the narrative principle of Chekhov’s gun. The season premiere picks up immediately after OITNB’s season four finale, in which Dascha Polanco’s Daya finds herself holding a sadistic officer at gunpoint during a prison riot set off by a fellow inmate’s death (we’ll spare you slowpokes the spoiler). The promo certainly makes it seem that the gun is fired, but as for the outcome and its repercussions, well, there’s a whole season, premiering June 9, to explore what happens over the next three days.