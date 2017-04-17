Outlander Season 3 Trailer: Jamie Vows to Find Claire

Though television’s sexiest couple, Claire and Jamie Fraser, haven’t seen each other in 20 years and are now continents and two centuries apart, the first trailer for Outlander’s third season does bring some hope for them to be reunited. Jamie (living in 18th-century Scotland) promises, in a swoon-worthy monologue voice-over, that he’ll find his wife (Claire, living in the 20th century). Also, while it’s not shown in the trailer, we have it on good authority (Caitriona Balfe, the actress who plays Claire), that the two will definitely have smoking-hot reunion sex when they do reunite in time and space. Outlander returns to Starz in September.