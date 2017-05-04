Pepsi thinks that its ad featuring Kendall Jenner offering a cop a Pepsi during a protest is doing good in the world. After the commercial was roundly criticized for co-opting protest symbolism — including the image of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans standing in front of police — to sell sugar water, the company has responded to defend itself. “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” the company said in a statement. The spot is part of a Pepsi campaign called “Live for Now,” which is apparently about celebrating life’s “‘Live for Now’ moments,” such as when you, a white model, realize all social issues can be cured by handing your wig to a black woman and giving the cops a can of Pepsi.

Update: Pepsi has pulled the ad and apologized to Kendall Jenner.