Latest News from Vulture

7:04 p.m.

Paramount Acknowledges That Ghost In The Shell Casting Hurt the Movie, Sort Of

A Paramount exec acknowledged that ‘Ghost In The Shell’ casting hurt the movie by saying controversy negatively impacted reviews.

6:12 p.m.

Here’s Billy Eichner’s Golden Rule for Your Dating-App Profile

Think short and sweet.

4:50 p.m.

Bittersweet Chris Evans-Jenny Slate Moments in Gifted, Ranked

Art imitating life imitating art.

4:24 p.m.

Shoshanna Has Had Less Screen Time Than Desi on This Season of Girls

We break down the main characters’ screen time.

4:07 p.m.

Israel’s Labor Party Forced to Move Election Because of Britney Spears Concert

(She Drives Them) Crazy.

3:57 p.m.

Here’s the Questionable Music Video John Mayer Tried to Preemptively Defend

If you have to explain why you’re not culturally appropriating, you probably are.

3:33 p.m.

The 8 Best Comic Books to Read in April

Including stories set in sub-Saharan Africa and up in the clouds, as well as something for Logan fans.

3:18 p.m.

Saturday Night Live’s Secret Weapon Makes His Late-Night Stand-up Debut

Julio Torres is one of the most exciting new writers the show has had in years.

3:18 p.m.

Indie-Rock Veterans Confront Grief and Pain

Everything is just really hard for everyone.

2:57 p.m.

Why Louis C.K.’s Trans Joke Is Better Than Dave Chappelle’s

Both comedians address the touchy subject in their new specials.

2:44 p.m.

It’s Not Cool to Hate Anne Hathaway Anymore

Why is it bad for a woman to be big, and to inhabit that space fully?

1:53 p.m.

Pepsi Pulls Its Protest Ad, Apologizes to Kendall Jenner

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark.”

12:43 p.m.

Meanwhile, Leslie Feist Has Been Watching a Lot of Nashville

Feist shared what she’s been up to since Metals.

12:37 p.m.

Joan Baez Is Coming Out of Songwriting Retirement Because of Donald Trump

“Here’s what I think / You better talk to a shrink.”

12:33 p.m.

Walter Hill Says The Assignment Is ‘Entirely Consistent With Transgender Theory’

“Frank, until the very last line, remains a guy.”

11:36 a.m.

Carole Radziwill on Being The Real Housewives of New York’s Resident Politico

“Ramona could not admit that I probably knew more than she did.”

11:31 a.m.

What Big Little Lies Gets Wrong About Monterey

If the show inspires you to head West looking for a community of rich, pretty people enjoying wine on their verandas, you may be disappointed.

11:15 a.m.

Producer Squabbles With Alec Baldwin Over Underage Co-star Claim

Producer Dana Brunetti says that Alec Baldwin is fudging the real story of when he learned a co-star was underage.

10:52 a.m.

Squirrel Girl Is Coming to TV in Marvel’s New Warriors

Freeform has ordered the show straight to series for a 2018 debut.

10:51 a.m.

Barry Manilow Delayed His Coming Out for Almost 40 Years for His Fans

The singer has been with his now-husband Garry Kief since 1978.