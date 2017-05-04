Pepsi Pulls Its Protest Ad, Apologizes to Kendall Jenner

Pepsi has pulled its controversial commercial in which Kendall Jenner offers Pepsi to police officer during a protest, after first defending it amid widespread backlash. The spot co-opted imagery from both anti-Trump protests and the Black Lives Matter movement, for a supposedly feel-good message about creating “Live for Now” moments. Instead, the ad infuriated viewers. “Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout,” the company said in a statement. “We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position,” they added, because clearly Kendall — and not people involved in protest movements or those subject to police brutality — is the wronged party.