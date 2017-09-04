Photo: Mammoth Screen/BBC

At the end of the most recent season of Poldark — that brooding British period drama that airs on Masterpiece — we couldn’t help but ask, Now what? We already knew that a third season was commissioned to air, but how would Ross and Demelza proceed with their marriage? And while we’re on the subject, what about Elizabeth and her new husband?! It seems, though, that the future is only looking brighter: The series has been formally renewed for a fourth season, with the cast and crew announcing the news at an overseas television festival this weekend. The renewal precedes the third season (which will encompass the fifth and sixth books from the original Poldark novel series) even airing on small screens, which will be on our side of the pond in October. While a happy renewal by all means, a fourth season of the Georgian era misadventures puts the nail in the coffin for fans’ hopes of Turner being the next Doctor on Doctor Who. He’ll stick with the Cornwall coast, please and thank you.

