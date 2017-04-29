R. Kelly Sued for Allegedly Breaking Up a Marriage

R. Kelly has been sued for allegedly breaking up a couple’s marriage. Kenneth Bryant, a sheriff’s deputy, filed suit, accusing Kelly of having a yearslong affair with Bryant’s wife of five years, Asia Childress, Billboard reports. Bryant filed in Mississippi, one of five states that allow for alienation of affection lawsuits, in which an outside party can be held responsible by a spouse for breaking up a marriage. “Time after time, R. Kelly cuckolded Bryant, with blatant disregard for Bryant’s and Childress’ vows,” the lawsuit states. Kelly has been mired in legal troubles repeatedly in the past, with multiple instances involving alleged relationships with underage girls. Bryant is seeking unspecified damages, while Kelly has yet to respond.