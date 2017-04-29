Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

DMX Enters Rehab

In the wake of postponing concert dates.

11:42 a.m.

R. Kelly Sued for Allegedly Breaking Up a Marriage

He had a yearslong affair with the plaintiff’s wife.

11:00 a.m.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Still Has No Idea What to Make of Black Art

When it came time to induct Tupac after several white acts, there was a mass exodus to the bathroom.

10:39 a.m.

Tom Hanks Remains Bitter About One Part of Vacationing With the Obamas and Oprah

Paradise lost.

10:16 a.m.

Jiminy Glick Gets the Interview of a Lifetime With President Donald Trump

“You look like Dennis the Menace made a bunch of bad life choices.”

9:48 a.m.

Fyre Festival Co-Organizer Admits His Team Wasn’t ‘Experienced Enough’

“There wasn’t water or sewage. It was almost like we tried building a city out of nothing.”

9:47 a.m.

Netflix Hacker Leaks 10 Orange Is the New Black Season Five Episodes

The responsible party also claims to have unreleased content from ABC, Fox, and more.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Drag Race’s Cynthia Lee Fontaine on Having ‘No Regrets’ About Season Nine

“If I win back to back on Miss Congeniality, I’ll be more than grateful.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: The Blame Game

What’s the deal with Farrah Moan?

Yesterday at 8:09 p.m.

Some Canadian Schools Have Banned Discussion of 13 Reasons Why

Some district leaders are worried the show glamorizes suicide.

Yesterday at 7:07 p.m.

Catastrophe Recap: What Do You Do If Your Kid Sucks?

In this episode of Catastrophe, Rob is a man unraveling.

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

Dear White People Recap: The Ballad of Coco and Sam

Logan Browning and Antoinette Robinson are terrific in this episode.

Yesterday at 6:05 p.m.

Revisiting Ellen’s Groundbreaking Coming-Out Episode 20 Years Later

▶️ “Why do I have to be so ashamed? Why can’t I just say the truth? I mean, be who I am.”

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

John Boyega Is Spending His Star Wars Money on Some Heinous Interior Design

He has knight figurines at the ready to serve you toilet paper.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Ellen DeGeneres Looks Back on Her Coming-Out Episode on its 20th Anniversary

Ever wonder why it was called “The Puppy Episode”?

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

Gorillaz’s Humanz, and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Feist’s Pleasure to Gorillaz’s Humanz, here’s a selection of new, recently released albums worth checking out.

Yesterday at 4:32 p.m.

Isn’t It Weird the Logo in The Circle Looks Just Like Uber’s?

Even weirder: The movie’s version seemingly came first.

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

Dear White People Recap: The Obama of Winchester University

“Chapter III” is all about Troy Fairbanks.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Vito Acconci, 1940–2017

He was the art world’s man in black, our mysterious you-want-it-darker Vito di Milo.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

Famous Guests Were Reportedly Warned Not to Go to Fyre Festival in Advance

“They called all the A-list names and the modeling agencies and told them not to come.”