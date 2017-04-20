Latest News from Vulture

6:12 p.m.

Rachael Leigh Cook Remade Her ‘This Is Your Brain on Drugs’ Ad, But With a Twist

Turns out the brown eggs and the white eggs aren’t having the same experience in America.

5:07 p.m.

You Can Thank Donald Trump If Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Reunite

News just as sweet as Judy’s blue eyes.

4:18 p.m.

Kim Zolciak Is Returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta

NeNe Leakes has not yet confirmed her return.

4:14 p.m.

Clint Eastwood’s Next Movie Will Depict the 2015 Paris-Train Terror Attack

The movie is based on the summer 2015 Paris-train terrorist attack that was thwarted by three Americans.

4:09 p.m.

Revisit Bill O’Reilly’s Novel About a Villainous TV Newsman Seeking Revenge

You can’t make this stuff up.

4:00 p.m.

Will There Be Another Hollywood Writers’ Strike? Everything We Know So Far

The union has sent a letter to its members calling for a strike-authorization vote.

3:56 p.m.

Who Has Actually Committed Murder on Pretty Little Liars?

Your favorite PLL character is probably a cold-blooded killer.

3:47 p.m.

Incubus Goes Back to High School on Their New Album, 8

It was too much to expect Incubus’ eighth album to return the band to peak form.

3:36 p.m.

What We Learned From the First Photos of Game of Thrones Season 7

Thrones season is approaching.

3:10 p.m.

Fate of the Furious Writer Says Han Did Die, But That Doesn’t Mean He’s Gone

“I can tell you this: We will definitely be talking more about Han.”

3:00 p.m.

17 Movies to See at the Tribeca Film Festival This Year

Including A Suitable Girl, Flower, Dabka, and My Friend Dahmer.

1:11 p.m.

Silicon Valley Is As Sharp and Absurd As Ever in Its Fourth Season

Richard Hendricks still has no chill, and we are grateful to the comedy gods for that.

12:58 p.m.

Smoke Up on 4/20 and Ponder Quantum Teleportation With Broad City’s Ladies

Happy holidaze.

12:41 p.m.

A Deep Dive Into How Kendrick Lamar Made DAMN.

Who produced it, sings on it, how long did it take to make, and who the hell is Kung Fu Kenny? All your FAQs, answered.

12:15 p.m.

Free Fire Is Another Ultraviolent Gun Movie, With One Crucial Difference

The movie avoids the anonymous spree killings that pop up in John Wick and Logan.

11:59 a.m.

Chris Evans Is Going to Be a Broadway Chris Now

Evans will star across from Michael Cera in Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero next spring.

11:51 a.m.

My Friend Dahmer Author on the Boy Behind the Killer and the Movie Adaptation

Derf Backderf’s comic memoir has been turned into a film that’s debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival.

11:44 a.m.

Beyoncé’s Lemonade Is a Peabody Award Winner

So are Veep and Atlanta.

11:24 a.m.

Woody Allen Almost Made a Victorian Period Comedy Instead of Annie Hall

Screenwriter Marshall Brickman recalls the screenplay they shelved in order to work on Anhedonia, the film that would become Annie Hall.

10:48 a.m.

Comics Writer Aleš Kot Talks His New Books and His Return to the Spotlight

“I was badly sick with Lyme disease and my recovery was uncertain.”