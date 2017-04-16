The college search for any Massachusetts teen is bound to be an annoying process to begin with, but when you inject a double dosage of Jimmy Fallon and Rachel Dratch’s wicked rowdy Sully and Denise, Harvard just doesn’t stand a chance. Flash-forward a few years and these “Boston Teens” are now bonafide Boston adults with a smart daughter intent on joining the Crimson — she, unlike her parents, didn’t eat radiator paint chips while growing up — but her parentals aren’t too sure about its worthiness. There’s no in-house Dunkin’ Donuts and a dorm called Hurlbut, for starters.
Rachel Dratch and Jimmy Fallon’s SNL Boston Teens Are Now Boston Adults With a Wicked Smart Daughter
