Radiohead Leaves Coachella Stage Twice After Sound Fails
Radiohead-heads are feeling disappointed in the desert after the band’s Coachella set was significantly marred by technical difficulties. The rough start was immediate, with Radiohead starting 20 minutes late, only to have to dedicate another 20 minutes or so to sorting out sound problems that popped up early in the show. The sound cut out repeatedly, with the band walking off the stage twice when it went out entirely. Ultimately, though, Radiohead returned, with Thom Yorke reportedly telling the crowd, “I’d like to tell a joke to lighten the mood. But we’re Radiohead, so fuck it.” The rest of the performance went off hitch-free, and, hey, it’s not Radiohead without mood and atmosphere, right?