Hillbilly Elegy Author and Regular Joe J.D. Vance Lands Ron Howard Movie Deal

J.D. Vance, just an ordinary guy from a hardscrabble background in rural America has sold his book Hillbilly Elegy in a big movie deal. Per Deadline, some ordinary guy named Ron Howard has signed on to produce the best seller, which focuses on Vance’s childhood in Appalachia, before he went on to Yale Law School and a career in venture capital, and extrapolates to larger issues of Rust Belt poverty. Congratulations to all the self-appointed pundits who recently picked up a copy of Elegy and will now get to hold forth on how the adaptation is very wrong.