Rick Ross Will Avoid Jail Time for 2015 Kidnapping-and-Assault Case

Back in June 2015, Rick Ross was arrested twice in the span of two weeks. He’s only just now settled the latter case: TMZ reports that Ross has taken a plea deal in a case that had Ross and his bodyguard accused of pistol-whipping a groundskeeper at his Georgia home and preventing the employee from leaving the residence. Ross was later charged with multiple felonies, including kidnapping and assault. Ross had tried to get the charges dropped claiming he acted in self defense, but he’s now got the next best thing. On Tuesday, Ross pleaded no contest to the one count of aggravated assault but won’t have to serve any more jail time for it because he’s been credited for the week he spent in Fayette County Jail following his arrest. All other felony charges have been dropped. Since he’s being treated as a first-time felony offender, the conviction will be scrubbed from Ross’s record after he pays a $10,000 fine. Ross also pleaded no contest to five misdemeanor charges — assault, battery, two counts of pointing a pistol at someone, and marijuana possession — and has received 60 months of probation, but he’ll still be allowed to travel. A vast improvement from having to hoverboard around his mansion while sporting an ankle monitor.

