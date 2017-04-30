Ridley Scott Advises You to Run Like Hell When Alien Invaders Inevitably Descend

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA

Given his CV, it should come as no surprise that Ridley Scott believes aliens exist, or that he’s confident that these heretofore undiscovered lifeforms are “superior beings.” Still, those counting on the horror of the Alien franchise being somehow allegorical in nature can ready themselves for a life of willful denial once they hear Scott’s predictive description of first contact. As he told Sky News, not only does he “believe in superior beings. I think it is certainly likely,” but he sees that superiority as marking our doom. “When you see a big thing in the sky, run for it,” he advised, explaining, “Because they are a lot smarter than we are, and if you are stupid enough to challenge them you will be taken out in three seconds.” The coward’s way out it is then, sold! Sorry, Ripley. We admire your guts, of course, just from an extremely safe distance.