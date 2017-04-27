Robert De Niro Learns Snapchat Like the Most Patient Grandpa

When you’re Robert De Niro you do whatever you want. That goes double when you’re Robert De Niro at the Tribeca Film Festival, which might as well be hosted in the actor’s living room. So if Robert De Niro decides he’ll let some kid teach him Snapchat while he’s putting in work at the event he founded, you say, “Yes sir, Mr. De Niro. You look great in that dog filter,” and “That flower crown looks so right on you.” Watching young folks walk older people through technology always has an unavoidable awkwardness to it, but seeing the one they call Bob — in his periwinkle polo shirt and khaki pants — is somehow adorable, especially when he laughs through the vocal filter. Watch, and wonder what it would be like to have the Raging Bull as your kindly grandfather.