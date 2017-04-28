A Roseanne Revival Is in the Works With the Original Cast

Because no TV show can ever truly end, we’ve earned a return to Roseanne’s iconic Conner family dinner table (is your harmonica handy?). While the network is TBD — multiple networks including ABC and Netflix are reportedly in the running, according to Deadline — the show’s original producers have reteamed to deliver a revival of the nine-season ’90s sitcom. Most of the original cast — John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and, of course, Roseanne Barr herself — are reportedly already signed on for the revival, with Laurie Metcalf and others in negotiations. During its original run on ABC, Roseanne was a ratings hit and a cultural touchstone famous for depicting a blue-collar family living in Illinois. Goodman and Gilbert made a sweet reunion spoof in March to give fans a taste of the family they’ve missed, and in 2009 Roseanne wrote blurbs updating everyone on where each member of the family would be in present day. While we’re here we’ll suggest a title, because Roseanne: Resurrected sounds pretty good.