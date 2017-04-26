Ross Butler Is Leaving Riverdale, Which Probably Means More 13 Reasons Why

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice

Ross Butler, your official spring crush, is saying good-bye to Riverdale. He’s a standout on the CW’s Archie comics adaptation and Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, and it looks like scheduling has made it impossible for him to be on both of the most talked about teen shows of the season. Riverdale series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed to TVLine that Butler’s character Reggie is being recast due to the actor’s availability. “We love what Ross did with the role of Reggie [this season], but because of his commitments to other projects, we couldn’t use him nearly as much as we would have liked,” Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine. 13 Reasons Why hasn’t been renewed for a second season (though — no spoilers — its final episode almost definitely sets one up), so this news is another indicator that Netflix and executive producer Selena Gomez are bringing it back. “[Next season], we want more Reggie on our show — he’s Archie’s rival! — and because Ross is unavailable to come back to Riverdale, we’re looking for a new Reggie. Those are big shoes to fill, but we’re confident we can find an actor who is as funny and sexy as Ross. And of course we all wish Ross the best,” Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine. Without Ross Butler as Reggie, the social hierarchy of Riverdale just got a little less interesting.

