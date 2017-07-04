Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Freddie Gibbs Faces Loss, Love, and Prison Head On

The album is short but it feels rich and lived-in.

15 mins ago

Sean Penn Confirms: Steve Bannon was a ‘Bitter Hollywood Wannabe’ in the ’90s

Sean Penn says his one-time collaborator Steve Bannon is a “conniving hateful bloated punk who despises mankind.”

4:58 p.m.

Transparent Reruns Are Making the Jump to Linear TV

To quote a line from a linear series later rebooted as a streaming show, “There’s always money in the banana stand.”

4:46 p.m.

The Chainsmokers’ Nostalgia for the Recent Past Is Not Enough

This is music tailor-made for being sad about the recent past.

4:26 p.m.

Jersey Shore’s ‘the Situation’ Indicted for Tax Evasion and Falsifying Records

This isn’t the first time he’s made headlines.

4:17 p.m.

The Biggest Star of Colossal Is Anne Hathaway’s Wig

In a literal sense.

4:08 p.m.

What Happens to the Oh-So French Amélie When It Becomes an American Musical?

Guillaume Laurant, the film’s screenwriter, and Craig Lucas, who wrote the book for the musical, discuss the enduring story.

3:16 p.m.

What Lesley Arfin Can’t Live Without

The writer of the Netflix series Love on the fanny pack, Swedish cola candies, and hand soap she stocks up on.

3:14 p.m.

Ewan McGregor on Gaining Weight for Fargo After Getting Fit for Trainspotting 2

“I made sure that I had carbs with everything and French fries with everything.”

3:07 p.m.

Movie Review: Graduation Is a Pitch-Black Satire From Romania

A network of “nice men” form the fabric of Romanian director Cristian Mungiu’s irony-fueled tragedy.

2:58 p.m.

How Danger Mouse Created Resistance Radio for an Imaginary America

Danger Mouse and Sam Cohen’s Resistance Radio soundtracks an alternate America.

2:42 p.m.

O.J.: Made in America Won Its Oscar Just in Time — the Academy Has New Rules

With the new changes, the doc would not have been eligible.

2:27 p.m.

Bill Nighy on Aging Actors, Their Finest, and the Love Actually Sequel

“There’s a dangerous period around your late 30s, early 40s, where on a good day you look 36 and on a bad day you look 49.”

2:13 p.m.

10 Nicole Kidman Roles That Prove She’s the Best Actress of Her Generation

She’s multifaceted, engrossing, and willing to get weird.

1:58 p.m.

We Built the Dream Cast for the Next Old-Guys-Gone-Wild Movie

In honor of Going in Style, Vulture assembled the ideal cast of old guys to get their mojo back.

1:48 p.m.

Ricky Martin Will Shake His Bon-Bon on Versace: American Crime Story

This means he’ll be making out with Édgar Ramírez on-camera, right?

1:38 p.m.

Kyle Kinane Found Comedic Salvation After the Biggest Bomb of His Career

It took a high-profile failure for the comic find his true voice.

1:22 p.m.

Theater Fan Hillary Clinton Gets Her Fifth Standing Ovation of 2017 at War Paint

The former presidential candidate has seen five Broadway shows and received five Broadway standing Os so far this year.

12:07 p.m.

Colossal Emerged From Its Director’s Desire to Kill the Rom-Com

“I get excited by making things I know some people are going to hate.”

11:46 a.m.

Father John Misty on Bears, Beyoncé, and Pure Comedy

“Why does Twitter exist? Why do people want this medium where they can be willfully ignorant of context and scream at each other?”