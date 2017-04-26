“Sean Spicer hangs himself in the next episode of The Simpsons” is not a euphemism. A new clip from the show lets us know how Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office are affecting everyone in The Simpson’s universe, and really, the situation feels tonally pretty similar to what’s happening in real life. Besides Spicer hanging from a noose in the White House press room with an “I Quit” sign pinned to his chest, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner are having a hostile confrontation, Marge is running out of prescription pills, and Trump is delighting over the chance to shoot hibernating bears as his canine hairpiece readjusts itself. There’s still a whole lot more going on here, but you should just watch to find out.