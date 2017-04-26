Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

Sean Spicer Hangs Himself in the Next Episode of The Simpsons

The animated TV stalwart takes on Trump’s first 100 days in office.

29 mins ago

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Was Guilty

She says that his friend and defense attorney, Robert Kardashian, knew it, too.

6:12 p.m.

Stevie Nicks Reportedly Has a (Very Witchy) Feature on Lana Del Rey’s New Album

Lana has won the witch-off.

6:06 p.m.

RHONY’s Dorinda Medley on Donald Trump, Luann’s Wedding, and Her Feud with Sonja

“I think we have a few Trump supporters. I know there are few girls still running down to Mar-a-Lago.”

5:32 p.m.

Madonna Calls Biopic ‘Lies and Exploitation,’ Doesn’t Know Her Own Origin Story

Let’s do some fact-checking.

4:42 p.m.

The Met Is Reportedly Considering Charging Tourists an Admission Fee

Alert your visiting grandparents now!

4:12 p.m.

What Happens When Twee Bible The Believer Moves to Las Vegas

Dave Eggers and Carrie Brownstein visit the literary magazine’s glitzy new home.

3:59 p.m.

New Alien: Covenant Prologue Jumps Back to the End of Prometheus

Noomi Rapace and Michael Fassbender go on a little space trip.

3:06 p.m.

Alexis Bledel As Ofglen in The Handmaid’s Tale Is the Role She Was Born to Play

The actress reveals new depths as Ofglen.

2:31 p.m.

M. Night Shyamalan Announces Glass, a Sequel to Both Split and Unbreakable

The interconnected Shyamalan universe lives.

2:07 p.m.

Cars Creative Director Ponders Whether the Cars Killed All the Humans

Rise of the Planet of the Cars.

1:45 p.m.

Star Trek Is Facing Its Biggest Political Challenge Yet

▶️ “We’re human beings with the blood of a million savage years on our hands… But we can stop it.”

1:43 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale: The Key Changes Between the Book and the TV Show

Every major way the Hulu show departs from Margaret Atwood’s novel.

1:42 p.m.

Macaulay Culkin Plays a Crucified Kurt Cobain in a Father John Misty Music Video

Of course this is a music video for Father John Misty.

11:43 a.m.

How Animators Created That Intense Rogue One Space Battle

▶️ Our Behind the Movies series investigates that memorable collision from the end of Rogue One.

11:38 a.m.

Looking Back on The Ultimates, the Most Uncomfortable Superhero Story Ever Told

It was a comics series that changed its genre and is more relevant than ever.

11:21 a.m.

Silence of the Lambs Director Jonathan Demme Dead at 73

He died of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease.

10:56 a.m.

Samantha Bee Hasn’t Checked Her Twitter Mentions Since Election Night

“That night, at about 10 o’clock, I could not believe what I was seeing in my mentions.”

10:53 a.m.

How Netflix’s Dear White People Unintentionally Captured Life Under Trump

Filmmaker Justin Simien appears on Good One to talk about his show’s timeliness.

10:43 a.m.

Ross Butler Is Leaving Riverdale, Which Probably Means More 13 Reasons Why

The show will recast Archie’s iconic rival Reggie.