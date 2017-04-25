By

Tags:

See an Exclusive Clip From the Trans Family Drama 3 Generations

Formerly known as About Ray, the movie 3 Generations follows a young trans boy named Ray (Elle Fanning) raised in New York City by his grandmother (Susan Sarandon) and mom Maggie (Naomi Watts). Ray is ready to progress to his next step in the gender-confirmation process, but the medical consent requires signatures from both his parents. Maggie is worried about her son, though ultimately onboard, but Ray still needs to track down his estranged father (Tate Donovan) and convince him to sign on before hormone therapy can begin. In this scene, we find Ray with his dad and the half-siblings he never knew he had, navigating uncomfortable situations as he meets family members who are strangers and explains that he was born in the wrong body. You can see 3 Generations in theaters beginning May 5.

