Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher on the Making of Gorillaz’s ‘We Got the Power’

“I thought it might be cute, Noel and I singing about the power to love each other. Of course, no one’s asked Liam what he thinks about the song yet.”

1:45 p.m.

Residents of So-called ‘Shit Town’ Are Conflicted Over S-Town

The hit podcast thrust the community of Woodstock, Alabama, uneasily into the national spotlight.

1:30 p.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: May 2017

The Salvation, Sunshine, and others.

1:27 p.m.

Genius = A Reasonably Good Drama

In which Einstein does higher math and, also, several women.

12:57 p.m.

See an Exclusive Clip From the Trans Family Drama 3 Generations

Elle Fanning plays a young trans boy alongside Susan Sarandon and Naomi Watts.

12:44 p.m.

An Occult Ritual Has Begun in This Exclusive Clip From A Dark Song

A grieving mother embarks on a grueling ritual to contact her dead son.

12:32 p.m.

Former Bachelor Chris Soules Reportedly Arrested After Fatal Crash

He has reportedly been “booked on the charge of leaving the scene with a death.”

12:30 p.m.

Joan Rivers Set Toilet Seats on Fire and More Tales From Kelly Osbourne’s Memoir

Working with Joan Rivers was just as much fun as you imagine.

12:30 p.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: May 2017

A Simple Plan, The Hours, and more.

11:55 a.m.

Scott Baio Clarifies Comments on Happy Days Co-star Erin Moran’s Death

Baio had discussed Moran’s history with drugs and alcohol in an interview before her cause of death was revealed to be cancer.

11:43 a.m.

Tom Hardy Apparently ‘Vaulted Walls’ While Chasing a Thief in London

Witnesses say Hardy caught a suspect after a heated chase.

11:30 a.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: May 2017

Deadpool will be gone at the end of the month.

11:03 a.m.

Elvis Costello Is Taking His Love of Late Night to Sam Bee’s WHCD Afterparty

New York and Vulture are co-hosting the shindig.

10:59 a.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: May 2017

Sayonara, Scrubs.

10:48 a.m.

Vin Diesel Keeps Insisting His Fast 8 Kiss With Charlize Theron Was Good

Vin does not like being compared to a dead fish.

9:30 a.m.

Let Kevin Feige Get You Even More Hyped for Black Panther

“Both in front of and behind the camera, it’s almost entirely people of color.”

9:29 a.m.

Andrea Martin Remembers Every Word of the Rap Lin-Manuel Miranda Wrote for Her

Edith Prickley gets to, as Martin puts it, bust a rhyme.

9:22 a.m.

Beyoncé’s Formation Scholarship Will Send 4 Women to College

Howard University, Spelman College, Berklee College of Music, and Parsons School of Design are all participating.

8:35 a.m.

Movie Review: Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Is the Movie Version of Fast Food

There are moments of fun, but the vibe is mostly corporate.

2:36 a.m.

Seth Meyers Wonders If Trump’s First 100 Days Will End With Government Shutdown

“Even the biggest sucker on the used car lot knows to walk away when the salesman says, ‘Super-duper.’”