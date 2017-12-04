It seems that Charlie Murphy, the older brother of Eddie Murphy who died on April 12 at the age of 57, is at least partially responsible for his brother becoming one of the biggest comedians and movie stars of all time. In an interview with Vulture Hollywood editor Stacey Wilson Hunt in November 2016 as part of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s “Conversations” series, Murphy reveals — in a spot-on Charlie Murphy impression — how his brother was one of the first to encourage him to perform stand-up comedy.