See How Celebrities Got Into the April Fools’ Day Spirit

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Even with all of the fame and notoriety, when April 1 comes around, they’re equally as down for some jokey tomfoolery as are we simple folk. This year was certainly no exception, with various celebs partaking in some April Fools’ Day pranks to start the month off with a bang. See who did what below, and start thinking up some silly ideas for next year while you’re at it. You have 364 days to go, after all.



George Takei said he was running for Congress to “challenge Devin Nunes for his seat in 2018.” Mark Ruffalo fell for it, tweeting Takei “this is great news!” before deleting it when he realized it was a joke.



Well, the cat's out of the bag it seems. Let's do this! #Takei2018 https://t.co/Wf7qvV1eXj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017

No, I'm not running for Congress. Happy 4/1!



But Jon Ossoff is on 4/18. Help him win at https://t.co/ctCcRiYcdL. Let's flip Congress in '18 pic.twitter.com/41uj6l3yt7 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017

Rebel Wilson went the gory route on the set of Pitch Perfect 3, where she took a fake tumble … with some blood.



Tragic accident on the set of Pitch Perfect 3...just kidding! Happy April Fools Pitches! I got you!!! A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

I just played the best April Fools gag on my crew with 1000 extras waiting inside! pic.twitter.com/ZrhTCExLw7 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) April 1, 2017

Paul Feig said he would be rebooting another beloved film franchise, and he had an actor eagerly backing him up.



It's OFFICIAL! I'm rebooting Back to the Future with an amazing all-female cast! #MarieMcFly #BTTF18! Thanks, Bob Z., for believing in me. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) April 1, 2017

So excited to be playing Larry McFly (formerly Lorraine) in this exciting re-boot. https://t.co/R0qq3lrNLn — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) April 1, 2017

Michael Phelps’s 2020 Olympic dreams have been revived. USA Swimming even got in on the fun.



Some dreams/goals you just can't get rid of...been doing a lot of thinking n I've decided that I'm going 2 make another comeback! #tokyo2020 — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) April 1, 2017

Also in sports, Tom Brady shared what would’ve been the Boston Globe’s front-page cover if the Patriots lost to the Falcons at this year’s Super Bowl.



Happy April 1st! #fakenews A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Katy Perry kept it simple with a fake cover for her upcoming album …



… while Gigi Hadid also kept it simple by Bieber-tizing her hair.



✄ ✄ ✄ happy April foolz fwends ;) :P A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

Will Arnett, meanwhile, narrated a fake Netflix show about the mundanity of office life. It’s currently available to stream.



We wish Will Arnett could narrate more things. C’mon!

