Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Korn’s temporary bassist, made his debut with the band last night in Bogota, Colombia. As it turns out, despite what your older brother told you, you do not need to have graduated eighth grade before becoming a rock god. Filling in for Korn’s original bassist Fieldy Arvizu during the band’s South American tour, you can see Trujillo in the videos below playing the hits, including but not limited to “Freak on a Leash,” “Falling Away From Me”and “Good God.” Wow. Only in middle school, and he’s already got the life.