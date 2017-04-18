Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

One Pretty Little Liars Star Thinks the Show Paved the Way to a Trump Presidency

“We just saturated the United States with it.”

20 mins ago

You’re Not Ready for Black Panther’s Stunning New Spin on Superhero Movies

From its cinematographer to its cast, Black Panther doesn’t look like any of the other Marvel movies.

21 mins ago

See Korn’s New 12-Year-Old Bassist Tye Trujillo Make His Debut in Bogota

Definitely the best “What I Did on My Spring Break” essay.

25 mins ago

Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie Play Nuns Gone Wild in The Little Hours Trailer

Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, and Kate Micucci star in the medieval comedy.

12:00 p.m.

Marvel Dropped Some Juicy Reveals About Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp

New concept art reveals potential details from two of Marvel’s most anticipated films.

11:48 a.m.

American Assassin Trailer: Dylan O’Brien Is Out for Revenge

Coming to theaters this September.

10:43 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Is a Brilliant, Anxious Reflection of the World

It’s been two years since Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, and we are not alright.

10:30 a.m.

The 20 Most Annoying Characters in Pretty Little Liars, Ranked

Who’s worse: Paige or Sara?

10:26 a.m.

All the Push Notifications I Have Received From Jeremy Renner’s App

“Cup of coffee please….” “Still hibernating…. hahaha.” “Fun view from my room.”

10:16 a.m.

In Praise of Hannah and Her Mother on Girls

The finale’s greatest strength is their scene together, and what it tells us.

10:16 a.m.

Harry Styles Is Perfectly Fine With Taylor Swift Writing Songs About Him

“She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great. They’re great songs … It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever.”

10:05 a.m.

What the Debate Around Black American and British Actors Gets Wrong

If black American stories are seen as vital, why aren’t black American actors viewed as their ideal storytellers?

9:57 a.m.

Every Girls Sex Scene, Rated by Awkwardness

Remember Hannah and Ray?

9:09 a.m.

A Final Open Letter to Hannah Horvath of Girls

Some parting words for one of TV’s more polarizing characters.

8:48 a.m.

Kendall and Kylie Have Evolved From Being ‘California Girls’

Exactly what that means, we don’t know.

8:48 a.m.

Jerry Saltz Reviews Jerry Saltz: A Critic Looks at His Own Early Artwork

Before I became a critic, I was an artist, and in the early 1970s, I feverishly devoted myself to illustrating the entirety of Dante’s Divine Comedy.

8:40 a.m.

Quantico Recap: A Divided America

Quantico has finally figured out what it wants to be.

8:33 a.m.

Bates Motel Recap: Mommy Dearest

Norman Bates is running out of time.

8:00 a.m.

Jerry Saltz: My Life As a Failed Artist

Decades after giving up the dream for good, an art critic returns to the work he’d devoted his life to, then abandoned — but never really forgot.

1:00 a.m.

Cast Confirms Sylvester Stallone Is in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Kimmel

“Can I say Tango and Cash are in this movie?”