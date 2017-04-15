See the First Look At The Great British Bake Off’s New Hosts

We know, we know. The Great British Bake Off will be a different (but still extremely soothing) beast without the magical trifecta of Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, and Sue Perkins, but there’s nothing we can do to change that, can we? So let’s give a warm welcome to their replacements — Noel Fielding, Sandy Toksvig, and Prue Leith — and returnee Paul Hollywood, who are all each literally holding a symbolic cupcake peace offering to welcome us into the new era of the show. Take the cupcake! Take it!?
Don’t Be a Soggy Bottom While Looking at the First Photo for the New Great British Bake Off
