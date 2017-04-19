By

Netflix Is Back to Fill Your Making a Murderer Void With True-Crime Nun Murder Series The Keepers

Who killed Sister Cathy? No, this isn’t some weird Twin Peaks fever dream, but rather the logline for Netflix’s newest seven-part docuseries The Keepers, which is bound to satisfy everyone’s prestige true-crime needs as Making a Murderer continues filming its second season. The premise is bleak and simple: Nearly 50 years ago, a Baltimore nun, Sister Catherine Cesnik, was murdered under suspicious circumstances and the case was never solved. Now, a group of amateur investigators are set on finally closing the case and unearthing the “horrific secrets and pain” that lingered in the aftermath of her death, even if that means fighting back against the Catholic Church. The Spotlight team would be proud.

