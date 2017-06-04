Seinfeld’s Soup Nazi Could’ve Been an Actual Nazi

Photo: NBC

Ah, yes, the Soup Nazi. What a guy Yev Kassem was! Making the best damn soup in all of Manhattan with his unique temperament, only to be driven back home to Argentina due to Elaine’s armoire misadventures. But what if the Soup Nazi was an actual Nazi? Would you still want to consume his fictional soupy goodness? Per a new interview with the show’s writer-producer David Mandel in EW, the writers’ room was playing around with a much more literal interpretation of the Soup Nazi, which would’ve been revealed in an additional scene when he “arrived” in South America. “We joked a whole bunch about an end scene that would take place in the jungles of Brazil, à la The Boys From Brazil, where the Soup Nazi would return to the other Nazis — the actual former Nazi war criminals — with his soup recipes,” he explained. “It was sort of half-serious, half ‘should we do this?,’ half ‘we’re never going to do it.’ But it was much discussed. Going down a river and seeing lots of young boys with blue eyes from experimentation with the soups — it was a full coming together of soup and Nazi. Probably just as well that we didn’t do that one.” Full circle, indeed.