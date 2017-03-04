Seth Meyers Learns Why Michael Flynn Wants Immunity Through Old Flynn Clips

After news broke that Michael Flynn is willing to testify before a congressional hearing in exchange for immunity, Seth Meyers decided to take “A Closer Look” into the reasons why someone might want immunity. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser who left office after just 24 days after lying about communications with Russian officials, could want immunity for many reasons, but, according to a clip of a politically savvy talking head by the name of Michael Flynn, there’s one real probable reason. “When you are given immunity it means you probably have committed a crime,” Flynn said on television. Of course, his old boss wasn’t much help on this subject either. “If you’re not guilty of a crime, what do you need immunity for?” Trump asked, before he knew someone he hired for his cabinet would eventually want it. If only they, and America, had a time machine.