17 mins ago

Aretha Franklin Ethered Dionne Warwick With a Single Fax

The Queen of Soul sent the AP a fax — a fax! — to call out Dionne Warwick.

5:45 p.m.

9 Best New Songs of the Week: Frank Ocean, Paramore, Baaeur, The War on Drugs

Paramore are only getting better.

5:20 p.m.

Disney’s Rejiggered Release Schedule Gives Star Wars a Summer 2019 Opening

Also, the live-action Lion King will now open July 19, 2019.

5:15 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Is So Close to Dethroning Fallon for the Season

The late-night wars are officially heating up.

4:56 p.m.

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner Might Be the Next Pumbaa and Timon in The Lion King

The pair are reportedly in talks to join the live-action Lion King adaptation.

4:40 p.m.

Sony Has Reportedly Parted Ways With Dr. Luke

He is no longer the CEO of Kemosabe Records.

4:17 p.m.

Damon Lindelof on Why The Leftovers Is Ultimately a Love Story

And why it’s so hard to say no to a naked Theroux.

3:53 p.m.

Glenn O’Brien and the Avant-Garde That Lost

Three Sundays ago, I went to the beautiful memorial for the great writer-impresario-thinker Glenn O’Brien, and a melancholy thought took hold of me.

3:38 p.m.

The Pretty Little Liars Cast Roundtable: The Show’s Missteps, Legacy, and More

“We heard the frustrations of the supporters of the show loud and clear.”

3:36 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale: A Beginner’s Guide to the Universe

Everything you need to know going into Hulu’s dystopian drama.

2:43 p.m.

In Priestdaddy, Patricia Lockwood Goes Home to a House ‘Made for Screaming’

The memoir is part origin story, part narrative of the Twitter-poet-goddess’s time in the wilderness.

2:13 p.m.

Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher on the Making of Gorillaz’s ‘We Got the Power’

“I thought it might be cute, Noel and I singing about the power to love each other. Of course, no one’s asked Liam what he thinks about the song yet.”

1:45 p.m.

Residents of So-called ‘Shit Town’ Are Conflicted Over S-Town

The hit podcast thrust the community of Woodstock, Alabama, uneasily into the national spotlight.

1:30 p.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: May 2017

The Salvation, Sunshine, and others.

1:27 p.m.

Genius = A Reasonably Good Drama

In which Einstein does higher math and, also, several women.

12:57 p.m.

See an Exclusive Clip From the Trans Family Drama 3 Generations

Elle Fanning plays a young trans boy alongside Susan Sarandon and Naomi Watts.

12:44 p.m.

An Occult Ritual Has Begun in This Exclusive Clip From A Dark Song

A grieving mother embarks on a grueling ritual to contact her dead son.

12:32 p.m.

Former Bachelor Chris Soules Reportedly Arrested After Fatal Crash

He has reportedly been “booked on the charge of leaving the scene with a death.”

12:30 p.m.

Joan Rivers Set Toilet Seats on Fire and More Tales From Kelly Osbourne’s Memoir

Working with Joan Rivers was just as much fun as you imagine.

12:30 p.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: May 2017

A Simple Plan, The Hours, and more.