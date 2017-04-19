Seth Rogen Just Became an Honorary Frat Brother for Charity

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AMC

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em: Seth Rogen is a frat guy now. After playing a new dad plagued by Zac Efron’s fratty keg-loving lifestyle in the Neighbors movies, Rogen has gone to the other side. Not for the bad house music and cheap beer, though — Rogen has joined a fraternity for a good cause. After members of the University of Vermont’s Pi Kappa Alpha, a.k.a. Pike, chapter raised $32,000 for Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity foundation, which raises awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, the actor was inducted Monday as an honorary brother. He shared the good news on Twitter:

I joined a Fraternity today and it was amazing. Proud to be a Pike. https://t.co/J3aHYb7Rkx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 18, 2017

The school said the induction ceremony for honoraries is “top secret,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, but Rogen’s been schooled in the proper usage of bro-iest of all catchphrases, “for the boys.”