Showtime’s New Twin Peaks Trailer Is a Blast From the Past

You know the drill. Showtime will likely not be releasing any new Twin Peaks footage before the revived series debuts next month (next month!), but the network was still able to do something fun for us, anyway. In lieu of some clips of Agent Dale Cooper or Audrey Horne sauntering around the northwestern town 25 years later, Showtime has instead released a long — and spoiler-filled — trailer of the original series that simultaneously allows us to relive the show’s most important moments and play catch-up before the next 18 installments come along. What a damn fine idea.
Showtime’s New Twin Peaks Trailer Is a Blast From the Red Room Past
