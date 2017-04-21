In the most Skrillex news imaginable, Skrillex was reportedly stopped and briefly detained by police after playing music “too loud” in his Tesla, an incident that was filmed in part and put online. The DJ-producer says he was unable to produce identification to the attending officers, and was temporarily put in handcuffs until authorities could sort out what kind of monster would repeatedly and heartlessly drop the bass like that. Skrillex was subsequently dismissed by police and later jokingly tweeted at Elon Musk, blaming the sound system in his car for simply being too fire. Skrillex’s attempt to have a haircut so unique he didn’t need to carry ID was thwarted by America’s need to turn it into a monster trend, and as such, the responsibility for this incident rests on all of us.