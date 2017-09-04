Alec Baldwin needs a new challenge. So instead of playing Donald Trump live on the Studio 8H stage, Baldwin’s loosening up on the honey powder and playing him in a pre-recorded bit for another Baldwin-fronted sketch, where he’s impersonating none other than embattled O’Reilly Factor host Bill O’Reilly. (Two Baldwins for the price of one!) You might’ve heard that he’s been in the news this week due to numerous women coming forward to accuse him of “offering them exciting opportunities here at Fox News,” so in order to get his reputation back to soaring heights, he recruits our current president to discuss the issue, on the account Trump’s “unimpeachable of all female issues.” He sees a lot of himself in Bill, who knew?

