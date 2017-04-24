Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Snoop Dogg Hopes You’re Ready for the Next Episode (of a Show Based on His Life)

Fellow West Coast rapper Daz Dillinger is collaborating with Snoop on the series about their early careers with Death Row Records.

10:28 p.m.

Theater Review: Anastasia, Staged in Vain

The grand duchess takes another hit.

10:01 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Mark O’Polo

Thomas Ravenel is an incredibly problematic man.

10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Chasing Waterfalls

“Chapter Sixty” feels like a return to the show’s roots.

9:15 p.m.

Faye Dunaway Feels ‘Very Guilty’ About That Best Picture Mistake at the Oscars

The actress sat down with Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News to explain what happened.

9:09 p.m.

Blonde Ambition Will Live To Tell Madonna’s Origin Story at Universal

Elyse Hollander’s screenplay was number one on last year’s Black List.

8:39 p.m.

Will There Be Another Hollywood Writers’ Strike? Everything We Know So Far

The union has sent a letter to its members calling for a strike-authorization vote.

7:36 p.m.

Writers Guild of America Votes in Favor of Strike Authorization

The vote doesn’t guarantee that there will be a strike, but it does give Guild members a bargaining chip for negotiations.

6:40 p.m.

A Lot of HBO Shows Are Leaving Amazon Prime

A sudden departure is coming next month.

6:33 p.m.

How Do You Reclaim the Mother from Psycho?

The star and creator of Bates Motel on a character who’s “Medea meets Lucille Ball.”

6:26 p.m.

Vince Vaughn to Produce a Documentary About Police and Race Relations

The actor has also recently been cast in a movie about cops using excessive force.

6:01 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’ Is Now the Biggest Song of His Career

Take a seat.

5:49 p.m.

Gregg Allman Clarifies He’s Not in Hospice Care

“I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders.”

5:37 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Didn’t Come Over Just to Stare at a Cake

She needs to show Khloé her “ex-box,” which contains at least two chicken-related items.

5:35 p.m.

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

We’ve parsed thousands of possibilities to present you with the best of the best.

5:27 p.m.

What Were Those Patches Under Chris Pratt’s Eyes?

We called his groomer to find out.

5:02 p.m.

What It’s Like to Have Tina Fey As a Mentor

Tracey Wigfield on 30 Rock, her new sitcom Great News, and writing a character based on her mom.

4:55 p.m.

11 Riveting Things We Learned From Iñárritu’s Talk With Marina Abramovic

Which one of them wants to go into stand-up comedy or clowning?

3:55 p.m.

A Deep Dive Into How Kendrick Lamar Made DAMN.

Who produced it, sings on it, how long did it take to make, and who the hell is Kung Fu Kenny? All your FAQs, answered.

2:48 p.m.

Beyond Big Little Lies: The 11 Greatest Laura Dern Roles

From Blue Velvet to Wild, she is one of Hollywood’s most fascinating actresses.