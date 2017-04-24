If N.W.A and Tupac get to have their classic hip hop origin stories memorialized, why too shouldn’t Tha Dogg Pound? Deadline reports that Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger are currently working on a drama series based on their experiences coming up in West Coast rap during the birth of Death Row Records. The show would reportedly focus on Tha Dogg Pound, the duo Dillinger formed with the rapper Kurupt, also known as Ricardo Brown. The pair and Snoop both made a name for themselves on Dr. Dre’s first solo album, 1992’s The Chronic. Kenya Ware and Damien Zellous, producers of the 2005 Tha Dogg Pound documentary DPG Eulogy, will reportedly produce the series as well. With any luck, you’ll get to see Snoop Dogg experience his first gin and juice, the first time he accidentally stepped out the house without his indo and, depending on how long the show runs, the first time he met the love of his life.