Soul Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. Dead at 72

Cuba Gooding Sr., soul singer and father of Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead in his car Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. He was 72. Gooding’s body was found Thursday slumped over in his Jaguar parked in Woodland Hills, California. Police found empty alcohol bottles in Gooding’s car, and suspect that he died of an overdose. Gooding is survived by his wife, Shirley, and four children. As a lead singer of the soul group the Main Ingredient, Gooding rose to fame for hit songs including “Everybody Plays the Fool” and “Just Don’t Want to be Lonely.”