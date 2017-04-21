Latest News from Vulture

9:03 a.m.

Soul Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. Dead at 72

Gooding was the lead singer of the Main Ingredient and the father of Cuba Gooding Jr.

9:00 a.m.

Channel Your Inner Bette Davis With Our Insult Generator

A handy gadget that will give you the exact right thing to say the next time you end up in a horrible situation.

8:30 a.m.

Free Fire Doesn’t Live Up to Its Setup

Ben Wheatley’s black comedy is reasonably entertaining and totally disposable.

8:00 a.m.

At 70, Andrea Martin Is Getting Her Big Break

Very few people stay funny for 50 years. Fewer still stick around long enough to land the perfect sitcom role at age 70.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Theater Review: And the Word on Bette Midler As Dolly Levi Is …

It’s so nice.

Yesterday at 7:50 p.m.

A New Magic Eye Poster Teases Season 11 of The X-Files

Mulder and Scully for eternity.

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

Rachael Leigh Cook Remade Her ‘This Is Your Brain on Drugs’ Ad, But With a Twist

Turns out the brown eggs and the white eggs aren’t having the same experience in America.

Yesterday at 5:07 p.m.

You Can Thank Donald Trump If Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Reunite

News just as sweet as Judy’s blue eyes.

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

Kim Zolciak Is Returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta

NeNe Leakes has not yet confirmed her return.

Yesterday at 4:14 p.m.

Clint Eastwood’s Next Movie Will Depict the 2015 Paris-Train Terror Attack

The movie is based on the summer 2015 Paris-train terrorist attack that was thwarted by three Americans.

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Revisit Bill O’Reilly’s Novel About a Villainous TV Newsman Seeking Revenge

You can’t make this stuff up.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Will There Be Another Hollywood Writers’ Strike? Everything We Know So Far

The union has sent a letter to its members calling for a strike-authorization vote.

Yesterday at 3:56 p.m.

Who Has Actually Committed Murder on Pretty Little Liars?

Your favorite PLL character is probably a cold-blooded killer.

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

Incubus Goes Back to High School on Their New Album, 8

It was too much to expect Incubus’ eighth album to return the band to peak form.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

What We Learned From the First Photos of Game of Thrones Season 7

Thrones season is approaching.

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

Fate of the Furious Writer Says Han Did Die, But That Doesn’t Mean He’s Gone

“I can tell you this: We will definitely be talking more about Han.”

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

17 Movies to See at the Tribeca Film Festival This Year

Including A Suitable Girl, Flower, Dabka, and My Friend Dahmer.

Yesterday at 1:11 p.m.

Silicon Valley Is As Sharp and Absurd As Ever in Its Fourth Season

Richard Hendricks still has no chill, and we are grateful to the comedy gods for that.

Yesterday at 12:58 p.m.

Smoke Up on 4/20 and Ponder Quantum Teleportation With Broad City’s Ladies

Happy holidaze.

Yesterday at 12:41 p.m.

A Deep Dive Into How Kendrick Lamar Made DAMN.

Who produced it, sings on it, how long did it take to make, and who the hell is Kung Fu Kenny? All your FAQs, answered.