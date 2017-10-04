Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

If the only seven inches you normally care about constitute the distance between Rob Thomas and the midday sun, that might all change upon learning about 7 Inches for Planned Parenthood. Even if not, it never hurts to learn. Spearheaded by The National’s frontman Matt Berninger and manager Brandon Reid, the upcoming 7 Inches charity vinyl box set gathers the works of musicians, comedians, activists and health care providers together to benefit the oft-beleaguered non-profit. All proceeds from its sale will go to Planned Parenthood. Artists from Bjork and Mary J. Blige to Sarah Silverman and Aparna Nancherla (You can see the full list on 7 Inches’ Instagram) have donated songs and sets to the project, as well as made videos to promote the campaign. Zach Galifianakis, John Legend and St. Vincent star in the first such promo, doing a terrible cover of Minnie Riperton’s “Lovin’ You” in the hopes that you will support America’s continued access to reproductive health care provided they can “jazz it up.” Either way, it never hurts to try.

