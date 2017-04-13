We love her, she knows. The Star Wars 40th anniversary celebration wouldn’t be complete without a proper good-bye to the galaxy’s favorite princess turned general, Carrie Fisher as Leia. Pulled together from set footage, interview outtakes, and the Force Awakens press tour, the series delivered a moving homage to Fisher, who died after a sudden heart attack in December.

Additionally, Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, came dressed in Leia-inspired robes to pay tribute to her mother with a fittingly humorous and poignant speech, during which she recited her mother’s “help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi” monologue.