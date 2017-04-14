Watch the Force-ful Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi Trailer
For many galactic cycles, geeks have frothed at the mouth while waiting for a trailer for this December’s Star Wars installment, The Last Jedi. Today, at the conclusion of a panel at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, it arrived. There isn’t a whole lot of new information in it; instead, it focuses on Rey’s training with grizzled Jedi Luke and an array of high-flying dogfights. Plus, there’s a behind-the-head cameo from the late Carrie Fisher! Watch and speculate.