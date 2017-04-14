We don’t know much about The Last Jedi but we do know that it’s really committing to the color red. At the Star Wars celebration today, Disney unveiled the first poster, which they called a “teaser poster,” for the follow-up to the Force Awakens, which features Rey holding up a lightsaber in a pose reminiscent of the poster for the first Star Wars film as the light from her saber cuts into a very red background that features both Luke and Kylo Ren. How eerie! How intense! How red!
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Releases Eerie First Poster
