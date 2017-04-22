Alex Jones’s batshit crazy Infowars persona is allegedly nothing but a character, and what do you know, Stephen Colbert of all people understands (and even emphasizes with) what that feels like more than anyone else. You see, Colbert used to have a recurring far-right crazed character named Tuck Buckford who hosted an equally-crazed radio show called Brain Fight, where topics of discussion ranged from Ben Franklin’s irritable bowel syndrome to the benefits of putting cocaine on giraffe meat. To think the public couldn’t separate the character from the performer!
Stephen Colbert and Alex Jones Find Common Ground With Their Bizarre Right-Wing Characters
