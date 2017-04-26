Stephen Colbert Presents Sean Spicer’s Scandalous Daytime Soap Opera

Though White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has had his share of controversies, no “holocaust center” gaffes have gotten in the way of something that matters to his boss: television ratings. Spicer’s often-hostile press briefings sometimes get more viewers than actual soap operas, which pleases President Trump. Seeing an opportunity to grow an even bigger audience for the spokesperson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert created a daytime soap for Spicer to star in: The Bold and the Babbling. Unfortunately for Spicer, whether he’s talking to reporters or a popular soap star, he can’t get away from scandal.