12:30 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Series Premiere Recap: Under His Eye

A dystopian vision designed to feel chillingly on the cusp of possibility.

12:22 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Presents Sean Spicer’s Scandalous Daytime Soap Opera

Spicer stars in “The Bold and the Babbling.”

Yesterday at 11:47 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: Teen Rogue

Liars, I’m not mad. Just disappointed.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Jeff Goldblum To Reunite with Man-Eating Dinosaurs in Jurassic World Sequel

Hold on to your butts!

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Fighting Words

Elizabeth decides it’s time for Paige to learn harsh truths.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Chris Rock and Adam Sandler Are Combining Their Netflix Empires for The Week Of

The next comedy in Sandler’s eight movie deal will co-star Rock.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Finale Recap: Xanax Dude

I’m done with this season, and so is Erika Jayne.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Can Six Degrees of Separation Still Bring Home the Bacon?

“We still do not know anyone but ourselves—and ourselves not too well, either.”

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Great News Series Premiere Recap: Silver Tsunami

This new NBC sitcom is sure to earn comparisons to 30 Rock.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

John Legend Sees Silver Lining to Trump’s First 100 Days: No Nuclear War Yet

“I can’t say anything nice about the guy.”

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

Aretha Franklin Ethered Dionne Warwick With a Single Fax

The Queen of Soul sent the AP a fax — a fax! — to call out Dionne Warwick.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

9 Best New Songs of the Week: Frank Ocean, Paramore, Baaeur, The War on Drugs

Paramore are only getting better.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Disney’s Rejiggered Release Schedule Gives Star Wars a Summer 2019 Opening

Also, the live-action Lion King will now open July 19, 2019.

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Is So Close to Dethroning Fallon for the Season

The late-night wars are officially heating up.

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner Might Be the Next Pumbaa and Timon in The Lion King

The pair are reportedly in talks to join the live-action Lion King adaptation.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

Sony Has Reportedly Parted Ways With Dr. Luke

He is no longer the CEO of Kemosabe Records.

Yesterday at 4:17 p.m.

Damon Lindelof on Why The Leftovers Is Ultimately a Love Story

And why it’s so hard to say no to a naked Theroux.

Yesterday at 3:53 p.m.

Glenn O’Brien and the Avant-Garde That Lost

Three Sundays ago, I went to the beautiful memorial for the great writer-impresario-thinker Glenn O’Brien, and a melancholy thought took hold of me.

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

The Pretty Little Liars Cast Roundtable: The Show’s Missteps, Legacy, and More

“We heard the frustrations of the supporters of the show loud and clear.”

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale: A Beginner’s Guide to the Universe

Everything you need to know going into Hulu’s dystopian drama.