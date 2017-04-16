Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Fate of the Furious Opens Strong With Easy Box Office Win

The future of the franchise is safe.

8 mins ago

Younger’s Sutton Foster and Husband Welcome a Baby Girl

Emily Dale Griffin was born on March 5.

12 mins ago

Stephen Colbert Is Turning One of His Most Popular Late Show Segments Into Book

Yes. Would buy.

11:18 a.m.

SNL Recap: Jimmy Fallon Does Two John Travoltas, Sean Spicer Apologizes

The visiting Tonight Show host sets the tone early: this episode will be fun and high-energy, offering spectacle over substance.

10:28 a.m.

Harry Styles Debuts New Song ‘Ever Since New York’ on Saturday Night Live

Live from New York, it’s … a song about New York.

10:12 a.m.

Rachel Dratch and Jimmy Fallon’s Boston Teens Are Now Grown-up Boston Adults

“Is there an in-house Dunkin’?”

9:48 a.m.

Lady Gaga Drops New Song ‘The Cure’ After Surprise Coachella Debut

After a pretty brief hiatus.

9:26 a.m.

Baldwin’s Trump Gives His Advisers an America’s Next Top Model Final Elimination

Don’t forget to smize.

9:00 a.m.

The Good Fight Season Finale Recap: One for You and One for Me

It was a finale worthy of the rest of the very strong series

8:50 a.m.

Hey (Hey!) You (You!) Watch Harry Styles Impersonate Mick Jagger!

There’s a lot of movin’ and shakin’.

8:26 a.m.

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Returns to Address That Hitler Debacle

“Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on the Jews.”

6:20 a.m.

Watching Broadway’s Groundhog Day, Starring Phil Connors’s Understudy

Andrew Call gave his first performance in the musical after the show’s star, Andy Karl, was injured Friday night.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Season Premiere Recap: The Women with the Stars in Their Eyes

The latest episode of Doctor Who is rife with promise of greatness to come.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie on Her ‘Crazy’ Audition to Become the Newest Companion

“It’s one of the biggest jobs in British television and I wasn’t expecting to get it.”

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

Tyrese Gibson Apologizes for His Sexist Rant About ‘Sluts’ During an Interview

“Damn I’ve said some super stupid s**t.”

Yesterday at 2:40 p.m.

Kevin Spacey Rocked an Extraordinarily Strong Look to Duet With Billy Joel

Sounds good, too.

Yesterday at 2:27 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez to Voice Carmen Sandiego in New Netflix Series

A celebratory fedora is in order.

Yesterday at 12:57 p.m.

Radiohead Leaves Coachella Stage Twice After Sound Fails

“I’d like to tell a joke to lighten the mood. But we’re Radiohead, so f*ck it.”

Yesterday at 12:35 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Implores You Not to Blame Kendall Jenner for Pepsi Ad

Who you should blame is … America.

Yesterday at 12:17 p.m.

The Obamas Are Hanging With Oprah, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen on a Yacht

Vacation Obama is the best Obama.