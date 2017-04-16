Forgive me father, for I have sinned by withholding the details surrounding the latest book deal from Late Show extraordinaire Stephen Colbert. The CBS host will release his third book — coming to print and audio — this September. It’s based on the popular recurring Late Show segment “Midnight Confessions,” which, as you may deduce, features Colbert in a confessional booth repenting his silly sins. (“I tell people I don’t believe in casual sex, but the truth is I sometimes don’t wear a tie.” ) Per the publisher, the book will consist of Colbert’s “favorite confessions along with some audience submissions” for a guilt-filled narrative. Start sweating in Catholic anticipation now.
Stephen Colbert Is Turning One of His Most Popular Late Show Segments Into a Book
Forgive me father, for I have sinned by withholding the details surrounding the latest book deal from Late Show extraordinaire Stephen Colbert. The CBS host will release his third book — coming to print and audio — this September. It’s based on the popular recurring Late Show segment “Midnight Confessions,” which, as you may deduce, features Colbert in a confessional booth repenting his silly sins. (“I tell people I don’t believe in casual sex, but the truth is I sometimes don’t wear a tie.” ) Per the publisher, the book will consist of Colbert’s “favorite confessions along with some audience submissions” for a guilt-filled narrative. Start sweating in Catholic anticipation now.