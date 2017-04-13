Strap In: Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Is Finally Here

Latest News from Vulture

2:33 p.m.

Honestly, How Dare Star Wars Not Show Us Laura Dern in Space

Imagine, for a moment, that you possess footage of Laura Dern in space. Would you keep it to yourself?

2:27 p.m.

The Grift Podcast Seems to Get Conned by the Con Artists It Profiles

It’s hard to trust a show when the main narrative is driven by professional manipulators.

2:04 p.m.

Why Horatio Sanz Broke So Much During Saturday Night Live Sketches

One of the silliest SNL cast members ever reveals how there was a reason behind his mid-sketch laughing.

1:56 p.m.

Breaking Down the Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi Trailer

There isn’t a ton of new information, but let’s see what we can suss out.

1:02 p.m.

Watch Dave Chappelle and John Mayer’s Charlie Murphy Tribute

John Mayer performed “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me.”

1:00 p.m.

The 25 Best Girls Guest Stars, Ranked

From Jenny Slate to Shiri Appleby.

12:43 p.m.

Sex and Politics With the Cast of Archer

▶️“I think Pam would have been out there in the world campaigning for Hillary … but mainly because she wanted to bone her.”

12:25 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Isn’t Really About Suicide

While the show grapples with a lot of important issues, it never really touches the mystery it sets out to solve.

12:10 p.m.

Watch the Force-ful Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi Trailer

It just debuted at the Star Wars Celebration and features Luke, Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo — and Leia.

12:07 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Releases Eerie First Poster

Such intensity! Such red!

11:58 a.m.

What Carole Radziwill Can’t Live Without

From the unbeatable T-shirt to the skin-nourishing gel mask.

11:44 a.m.

Why Is Girls (Literally) So Hot?

The constant sweatiness fits in nicely with the show’s larger preoccupations.

11:30 a.m.

The Confused Helen Mirren Fan’s Guide to Watching The Fate of the Furious

For the Helen Mirren fans who’ve never seen a Fast and Furious movie before, here’s brief guide to what you’re getting into.

11:27 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar’s 20 Best Verses So Far, Ranked

A look back at King Kendrick’s lyrical masterpieces ahead of his new album.

11:00 a.m.

Which Girls Actor Got the Biggest Career Boost From the Show?

A rundown, from smallest to biggest.

10:57 a.m.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kim Richards Reveals She Dated Donald Trump

“Yes, let’s not get into it.”

10:56 a.m.

10 Gus Fring Scenes to Rewatch Before His Better Call Saul Return

His most stunning Breaking Bad moments.

10:41 a.m.

James Gray Is One of Our Most Acclaimed Directors, But He Can’t Afford a House

“People assume that because I’m a director, I make tons of money. I am struggling financially.”

10:30 a.m.

Pinpointing the Most Iconic Girls Moments

What were the scenes, lines, and shots that defined the show?

10:00 a.m.

All of the Possible Twist Endings for the Girls Finale

This is HBO after all.